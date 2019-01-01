Generative Placeholders
Use generative art as your image placeholders.
How to use
Basic usage
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300">
Hint: Click the preview to generate a new image.
Choose the style
cellular-automata: A pattern made up of colored cells. This is the default style and will be used if no other style is chosen.
mondrian: Art in the style of Piet Mondrian.
triangles: A colorful triangle mesh.
circles: Circles packed together.
tiles: A maze created using the 10 PRINT Commodore 64 generative art program.
cubic-disarray: Inspired by the art of Georg Nees.
joy-division: Inspired by Joy Division's Unknown Pleasures album cover.
123: Inspired by Vera Molnar's Un Deux Trois artwork.
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=cellular-automata">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=mondrian">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=triangles">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=circles">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=tiles">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=cubic-disarray">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=joy-division">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=123">
Tweak the look
The image generator uses the nice-color-palettes node package to pick a random color palette. You can choose a specific palette by passing an index of one of the top 100 palettes as
colors.
Note: The Piet Mondrian style uses a preset color scheme.
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=cellular-automata&cells=20&colors=2">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=cellular-automata&cells=20&colors=87">
Certain styles have additional parameters that you can adjust.
Cellular automata
cells: number of cells on each line
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=cellular-automata&cells=10">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=cellular-automata&cells=50">
Triangles
gap: controls the size of the triangles
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=triangles&gap=100">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&style=triangles&gap=30">
Resources
Questions and tips
When using multiple images on the same page, how do I make each look different?
When a browser sees the same URL again, it tries to load the resource (image, JavaScript or a CSS file, etc) from the browser's cache, avoiding making the same request again.
To make each image random, you can add an extra parameter that will be ignored by this site, but will make your browser think you are requesting a new image. This can be anything, for example:
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&img=01">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&img=02">
<img src="https://generative-placeholders.glitch.me/image?width=600&height=300&img=03">
Adding
titleand
altattributes
If you intend to use the images outside of small demos, be sure to include
titleand
altattributes.
Have any more questions or suggestions? Feel free to reach out via email or on Twitter!
